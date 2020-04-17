Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garth H. Beaver. View Sign Service Information Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton 604 43rd Street West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-758-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Garth H. Beaver

Garth H. Beaver, 91, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on April 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Beaver of Bradenton; his daughter, Jennifer Snook of Charlottesville, Virginia; his son, Andrew Beaver of Bedford, Texas; as well as 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Garth was born on January 14, 1929 in Sandusky, Michigan and graduated from Michigan State University with a BS in Chemistry in 1951. He served honorably in the US Army and worked his entire career as a research chemist at the Dow Chemical Company in Midland, Michigan from 1951 to 1982. He married the former Elizabeth (Betty) Kleinschmidt in Bay City, Michigan, on November 6, 1954. They made their home in Midland, Michigan until 1998, when they retired to Bradenton. Garth was gregarious and hard-working and a devoted husband and father, who also tirelessly served his community. He ministered to immigrants in the Tri-Cities and also volunteered at the Ernie Wallace Memorial Blood Bank. He was later elected as a Midland County Commissioner, where he served for from 1982-1992. Garth had a strong faith in God and was active at the Midland Reformed Church and then later at the Bradenton Christian Reformed Church. Hobbies that he especially enjoyed included reading, landscaping, genealogy research, and taking dogs for a walk. A private graveside committal will be held in Sarasota on April 22nd. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests that you consider donating blood to your local blood bank. Condolences may be made to





Garth H. BeaverGarth H. Beaver, 91, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on April 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Beaver of Bradenton; his daughter, Jennifer Snook of Charlottesville, Virginia; his son, Andrew Beaver of Bedford, Texas; as well as 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Garth was born on January 14, 1929 in Sandusky, Michigan and graduated from Michigan State University with a BS in Chemistry in 1951. He served honorably in the US Army and worked his entire career as a research chemist at the Dow Chemical Company in Midland, Michigan from 1951 to 1982. He married the former Elizabeth (Betty) Kleinschmidt in Bay City, Michigan, on November 6, 1954. They made their home in Midland, Michigan until 1998, when they retired to Bradenton. Garth was gregarious and hard-working and a devoted husband and father, who also tirelessly served his community. He ministered to immigrants in the Tri-Cities and also volunteered at the Ernie Wallace Memorial Blood Bank. He was later elected as a Midland County Commissioner, where he served for from 1982-1992. Garth had a strong faith in God and was active at the Midland Reformed Church and then later at the Bradenton Christian Reformed Church. Hobbies that he especially enjoyed included reading, landscaping, genealogy research, and taking dogs for a walk. A private graveside committal will be held in Sarasota on April 22nd. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests that you consider donating blood to your local blood bank. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close