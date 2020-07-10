1/1
Gary Brandon
Gary Brandon
Gary Lee Brandon, 68, of Coleman, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home. He was born the son of Gene and Phyllis (Sprague) Brandon on July 10, 1951, in Clare. Gary married the love of his life, Roxy Ann Harsh, on June 17, 1972, in Coleman. Gary was a welder by trade and had worked through UA Local 85, retiring in 2006. He was a life member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Warren Lodge #427 in Coleman and also a member of the Elf Khurafeh Shriners, in Bay City. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming and riding motorcycles. He was particularly fond of watching his grandchildren's sporting events.
Gary is survived by his ever loving wife, Roxy; his children, Gavin Lynn (Jacqueline) Brandon of Springfield, Ill., Samuel Arthur (Betsy Ann) Brandon of Clare, Janelle Rae Seward of Coleman, Andrew Joseph Brandon (Tiffaney) of Coleman and Brittany Nicole (Eric) Carson of Hesperia. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Grant, Max, Katherine, Alissa, Leah Grace, Addison June, Gage, Reese, Tucker, Jace, Aiden, Lydia and Briella.
Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions, visiting was private; a public Masonic memorial service will be planned at a future date. Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements were by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home.

Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 10, 2020.
