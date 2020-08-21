Gary BurgessGary Burgess, 78, passed away peacefully at home at Independence Village in Midland, Aug. 17, 2020, after a short bout with colon cancer.Gary was born in Flint, Jan. 3, 1942, to Dorothy and Harland Burgess. The family lived in Midland until moving to Gainesville, Fla., where he graduated from Gainesville High School. Set to attend Florida State, an audition with Dr. William Revelli at the University of Michigan convinced Gary to change course. After being admitted to the U of M School of Music as a euphonium player, Gary earned his bachelor and master of music degrees at U of M. During that time, he met Susan Burgess, whom he married in 1967. He taught music in Adrian, Mich. until 1971, when the couple moved to Midland, shortly before their only son, Lorin, was born. He began a teaching career in Midland that would span 25 years. He taught instrumental music at Dow High School, Jefferson Intermediate and many of the elementary schools, inspiring thousands of students along the way, and leaving an indelible mark on Midland's musical community.Active in a variety of community musical ensembles, Gary was principal trombonist in the Midland Symphony for 22 years. Gary and his wife Susan were honored together as the Midland Music Society's Musicians of the Year in 1992.Gary and Susan were active members of the First United Methodist Church in Midland for nearly 50 years. As his father did before him, Gary served as the choir director for six years.Retiring in 1996, Gary spent his time golfing, repairing musical instruments, traveling and serving as the conductor of the Midland Concert Band until 2014.An avid golfer for most of his adult life, Gary had two holes-in-one, and was a three-time seniors champion at the Midland Country Club.Gary was preceded in death by both of his parents; and his wife, Susan, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. He is survived by his son, Lorin (Carolyn Ferrell); his granddaughters, Amanda and Samantha Burgess; sisters, Brenda Marean and Donna Tate; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and good friend, Barbara Glines.Donations can be given to UMCOR (United Methodist Global Ministries), which provides humanitarian relief around the world.Donations can also be mailed to:First United Methodist Church315 W. Larkin St.Midland, MI 48640Please include "UMCOR-in memory of Gary Burgess" on the memo line.Cremation has taken place and there are no services scheduled. Arrangementes have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.