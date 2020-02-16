Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary G. Wendt. View Sign Service Information Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland , MI 48640 (989)-839-9966 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary G. Wendt

Surrounded by his wife and daughters, Gary G. Wendt passed away peacefully, Feb. 12, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born Feb. 5, 1949 in Midland to the late Francis Leo and Ruth Lucille (McDonald) Wendt. He graduated from Midland High School in 1968 and soon after married his high school sweetheart Nancy Kay (Sandow) on Aug. 22, 1970. They would have been celebrating 50 years of marriage this year.

Gary worked for the City of Midland Parks and Recreation department where you'd most often find him driving the Zamboni at the Midland Civic Arena or managing the softball diamonds at Emerson Park. Through his time with the City he met many dear friends and Midland residents, making it nearly impossible to walk into any store without seeing a friendly face or striking up a conversation. He spent 33 years with the City before retiring in 2004.

Gary will be remembered as someone who valued hard work, possessing a work ethic that was admired by many. He could build anything to the highest quality with his own two hands and had a quick wit and sarcasm that always had people laughing. Gary was not only a great storyteller, but more often than not he was at the heart of the best and most memorable stories.

Gary had a passion for recreational softball, playing for nearly 20 years wearing #16 with his mitt "the snagger" in hand, later shifting his focus to coaching and throwing practice pitches to his daughters. He loved working out in his yard and many neighbors can attest to Gary having some of the plushest grass and brightest blooming flowers on the block. He was also passionate about the game of golf and put in countless hours on the golf course perfecting his swing and warming up for the "PGA Tour."

His greatest passion though, above all else, was his family. He loved nothing more than spending time with his kids, whether it was smothering his girls with hugs and kisses, building snow sled hills in the backyard, working on school projects or making his famous pizza or chocolate malts. Even as they grew to adults, no day would pass that he wouldn't proudly ask his girls "how many stars they got" for their hard work and tell them he loved them. He shared the same love for his grandkids and could play with and make them laugh for hours and hours. To the little ones he was known as "their best friend" and "the best grandpa ever."

Gary will be missed by so many who loved him, especially his wife, Nancy; his three daughters and sons-in-law, Britney Hyde (JP Rodrigues) of Midland, Stephanie (Jose) Castillo of Alma, and Lindsay Wendt (Mat Domanski) of Chicago; four grandchildren, Jacob Hyde, Luc Rodrigues, Sofia and Isabel Castillo; sisters, Kathy Wendt of Midland and Nina (Tom McCormick) of East Tawas; brothers-in-law, Mike (Kate) Sandow of St. Louis, Mich. and Denny (Susan) Sandow of Kentucky; sisters-in-law, Sherry Matthys of Midland and Cathy (Terry) Torres of San Diego; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and life long friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Leo Wendt; parents-in-law, Ralph and Dorothy Sandow; brother, Richard "Dick" Wendt; and brothers-in-law, Gary Sandow and Russ Matthys.

The funeral Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Fr. Rob Howe as celebrant. Rite of committal will follow in Midland City Cemetery. The family will receive guests at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home on Thursday from 2–8 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to please consider registering as an organ donor. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at





Gary G. WendtSurrounded by his wife and daughters, Gary G. Wendt passed away peacefully, Feb. 12, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born Feb. 5, 1949 in Midland to the late Francis Leo and Ruth Lucille (McDonald) Wendt. He graduated from Midland High School in 1968 and soon after married his high school sweetheart Nancy Kay (Sandow) on Aug. 22, 1970. They would have been celebrating 50 years of marriage this year.Gary worked for the City of Midland Parks and Recreation department where you'd most often find him driving the Zamboni at the Midland Civic Arena or managing the softball diamonds at Emerson Park. Through his time with the City he met many dear friends and Midland residents, making it nearly impossible to walk into any store without seeing a friendly face or striking up a conversation. He spent 33 years with the City before retiring in 2004.Gary will be remembered as someone who valued hard work, possessing a work ethic that was admired by many. He could build anything to the highest quality with his own two hands and had a quick wit and sarcasm that always had people laughing. Gary was not only a great storyteller, but more often than not he was at the heart of the best and most memorable stories.Gary had a passion for recreational softball, playing for nearly 20 years wearing #16 with his mitt "the snagger" in hand, later shifting his focus to coaching and throwing practice pitches to his daughters. He loved working out in his yard and many neighbors can attest to Gary having some of the plushest grass and brightest blooming flowers on the block. He was also passionate about the game of golf and put in countless hours on the golf course perfecting his swing and warming up for the "PGA Tour."His greatest passion though, above all else, was his family. He loved nothing more than spending time with his kids, whether it was smothering his girls with hugs and kisses, building snow sled hills in the backyard, working on school projects or making his famous pizza or chocolate malts. Even as they grew to adults, no day would pass that he wouldn't proudly ask his girls "how many stars they got" for their hard work and tell them he loved them. He shared the same love for his grandkids and could play with and make them laugh for hours and hours. To the little ones he was known as "their best friend" and "the best grandpa ever."Gary will be missed by so many who loved him, especially his wife, Nancy; his three daughters and sons-in-law, Britney Hyde (JP Rodrigues) of Midland, Stephanie (Jose) Castillo of Alma, and Lindsay Wendt (Mat Domanski) of Chicago; four grandchildren, Jacob Hyde, Luc Rodrigues, Sofia and Isabel Castillo; sisters, Kathy Wendt of Midland and Nina (Tom McCormick) of East Tawas; brothers-in-law, Mike (Kate) Sandow of St. Louis, Mich. and Denny (Susan) Sandow of Kentucky; sisters-in-law, Sherry Matthys of Midland and Cathy (Terry) Torres of San Diego; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and life long friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Leo Wendt; parents-in-law, Ralph and Dorothy Sandow; brother, Richard "Dick" Wendt; and brothers-in-law, Gary Sandow and Russ Matthys.The funeral Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Fr. Rob Howe as celebrant. Rite of committal will follow in Midland City Cemetery. The family will receive guests at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home on Thursday from 2–8 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to please consider registering as an organ donor. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close