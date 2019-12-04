Gary Henry Verlinde (1952-2019) passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. He was born March 22, 1952 in Grosse Pointe, to Henry and Lorraine Verlinde.



He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia; their four children, Christy (Jeromy) Estes, Dan Verlinde, Angela (Andy) Comer, Matt Verlinde: granddaughters, Lauren and Maddy Estes and Chloe Verlinde; brother, Ron (Dee) Verlinde; and sister, Gail (Keith) Spresser; as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Gary was an educator, fisherman, classic rock lover, reader, gardener, card player and most of all - a devoted family man. Whether as husband, dad, G-pa, brother, uncle or cousin, Gary always took the time to let you know that you were important to him and dearly loved.



A graduate of the University of Michigan (Go Blue!) with a master's from Central Michigan University, he worked for Midland Public Schools for over 40 years in numerous positions including teacher, coach, principal and various administration jobs while retiring in 2015 as assistant superintendent. Gary loved being a part of MPS, collaborating with his colleagues, engaging students and supporting the community of Midland.



A memorial service for Gary will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. His family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and at 10 a.m. until time of memorial service on Saturday. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider United Way of Midland County in his name or a .