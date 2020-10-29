Gary JacksonGary Lee Jackson, 76, of Sanford, died Monday evening, Oct. 26, 2020 at his home. He was born June 1, 1944 in Midland, son of the late James and Frances (Case) Jackson. Gary attended Midland schools and graduated from Midland High School in 1963. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served until his honorable discharge in 1967. Gary enjoyed spending time with his comrades in arms and joined the American Legion Post 443 in 1969. Over his years of membership, he served as post commander seven times. Gary had a fondness for playing music and singing and enjoyed hunting, fishing and tinkering in the garage. He was a great man that will be sadly missed, but in his own words, "I've run out of gas."Gary is survived by his wife, Kristine Jackson; son, Brian (Julie) Jackson; stepson, Kipp (Julie) Moe; grandchildren, Brittany and Briann Jackson, Alicia Jackson, Allen Anger, Nevaeh, Nicole and Piper Moe. He is also survived by his siblings, Mike, Char, Irene and Dan (Lorie) whom he loved very much.In accordance with Gary's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.