1/1
Gary Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Jackson
Gary Lee Jackson, 76, of Sanford, died Monday evening, Oct. 26, 2020 at his home. He was born June 1, 1944 in Midland, son of the late James and Frances (Case) Jackson. Gary attended Midland schools and graduated from Midland High School in 1963. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served until his honorable discharge in 1967. Gary enjoyed spending time with his comrades in arms and joined the American Legion Post 443 in 1969. Over his years of membership, he served as post commander seven times. Gary had a fondness for playing music and singing and enjoyed hunting, fishing and tinkering in the garage. He was a great man that will be sadly missed, but in his own words, "I've run out of gas."
Gary is survived by his wife, Kristine Jackson; son, Brian (Julie) Jackson; stepson, Kipp (Julie) Moe; grandchildren, Brittany and Briann Jackson, Alicia Jackson, Allen Anger, Nevaeh, Nicole and Piper Moe. He is also survived by his siblings, Mike, Char, Irene and Dan (Lorie) whom he loved very much.
In accordance with Gary's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved