Gary Lee Aldridge

Gary Lee Aldridge, 71, of Midland, passed away July 23, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Gary was born Oct. 25, 1948 to the late Ralph and Rozena "Rose" (Beil) Aldridge. He graduated from Midland High School in 1967 and later married his high school sweetheart, Patty, and had three children, Tom, Sarah and Chris.

In 1968, Gary was called to serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He aided the war effort on the home front as an airplane mechanic. In Vietnam, Gary assisted in over 25 aerial missions over hostile territory, operating as a gunner and helping rescue downed aircraft. Before being honorably discharged in 1970, he was awarded several medals, including the Air Medal.

Back stateside, Gary thrived on a full agenda. He taught his children to never leave anything unfinished. Gary owned classic auto body shops in Midland and tinkered passionately in projects, especially those involving Chevy trucks. Gary also owned and operated a trucking company, ATC Inc.

Outside of work, he found thrill in riding snowmobiles, motorcycles, and utility vehicles - anything involving speed and wheels. Gary enjoyed playing basketball and baseball with his children; they had always loved his signature chili and unique dishes, prepared sans recipe and often sweetened by a whacky song, dance, or antic of his to liven the air.

Gary is survived by significant other, Marsha Wittbrodt; and her two daughters, Becky and Tina; daughter, Sarah; sons, Tom and Chris (Liz); three brothers, Willard "Henry," Randy "Red" (Jackie) and Ronald; sister, RoxAnne (Duane); and many nieces and nephews. Gary was close with several surviving friends: Ed, Fred, Mike, Steve and Mark, among others, as well as the Howard and Stark families.

The family is considering a memorial in the near future. Condolences may be sent through PayPal to Polaris8289@gmail.com



