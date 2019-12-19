Gary M. Kaufmann, age, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., died Dec. 12, 2019. He retired from the Michigan State Police as its psychologist for 22 years. Throughout that time, and even the years beyond his retirement, "Doc," as he was called, helped countless police officers, their families and citizens. Gary became nationally known as an expert police psychologist; he took that expertise to the National Association of Chiefs of Police where he served as the chair of the behavioral science section. He was instrumental in developing one of the first post traumatic stress disorder screening protocols for returning war veterans.



Gary is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda Kuchek Kaufmann. After Gary's retirement, he and Linda moved to Mount Pleasant, S.C., and he worked briefly as a counselor at the Citadel and then at Joint Base Charleston as a clinical psychologist for the 628th medical group; he specialized in support of security forces and explosive ordinance disposal teams.



Gary is also survived by his mother, Ilse Koven; and sister, Janice Kaufmann. Gary not only enjoyed his travels throughout the world with Linda, but also the game of golf, his dogs, and his many friends.



Along with his family and friends, the police and military communities mourn the loss of this genuinely kind man. Dr. Gary Kaufmann was a consummate professional. He always had a smile on his face and love in his heart. His next friend was the person that he was yet to meet. His family, friends and the people he served, will always remember him as a friend, a confidante and a man of great compassion.



To commemorate his life, donations can be made in his name to National , in care of , 132 W 32nd St. New York, NY. 10001, the facility that provides free lodging to cancer patients during their treatment.