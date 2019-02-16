Gary R. Barnes, 52, born April 13, 1966, passed away Feb. 10, 2019. He was born in Canada, but lived most of his life in Midland. He graduated from Delta College and worked at J.D. Metalworks in Clare.



He is survived by his parents, Russ and Lucina Barnes; daughter, Hope Barnes (Erik Westdorp); long-time friend, Debbie Wardynski; brothers, Terry (Laurie) Barnes and Kevin (Cheryl) Barnes; sisters, Cathy (Randy) Hoyt and Lisa (Gene) Hyer; and many nieces and nephews. Gary had fought cancer for years and lost his battle (peacefully) with his family by his side.



An intimate service will be held at Midland Evangelical Free Church on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow. If you wish to show an expression of grief, please consider the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund of Midland.