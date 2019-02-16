Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary W. Johns. View Sign





Gary was born November 23, 1940 in Marysville, Michigan, to the late George and Alvina Johns. They moved to Midland, Michigan where Gary attended Midland Public Schools, graduating from Midland High School in 1959.



Gary proudly served in the U.S. Navy in the early 1960s, sailing around Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He later moved to California, where he met and married Joyce La Plante on February 2, 1980.



Gary worked for the Greyhound Bus Lines in management for 27 years, then took a position with the Santa Barbara MTD Bus, retiring after 12 years of service.



Devoting countless hours with the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, SB Youth Football, Youth Baseball and other activities with his son, along with volunteering in the community brought him much satisfaction. He also enjoyed a good round of golf as well as his fishing trips to Alaska. Gary and Joyce enjoyed visiting Monterey every year.



He will be sadly missed by his wife, Joyce; his daughter, Michelle Penrod, Hackett, Arkansas; his son, Gary W. Johns Jr., Paso Robles; four grandchildren; his two sisters, Karen (DJ) Willard of Fountain Hills, Arizona and Patricia (Randy) McDonald of Midland, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Donate Life (



