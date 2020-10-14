Gene Dauer

Gene DauerGene G. Dauer was called home by his Lord and Savior, Oct. 11, 2020 after a valiant fight with Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia. He was a beloved man, brother, father and grandfather. Soft-spoken and kind, keen witted, intelligent and extremely able, he left this world a better place.Born on May 4, 1950 to John and Eva (Ellsworth) Dauer, he was one of six children. He loved helping on the family farm. He graduated from Hemlock High School in 1968. At Hemlock he was a well-rounded student athlete as well as the student counsel president. He graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in computers, but he truly was a jack of all trades. He had many jobs within the City of Midland, but Gene ended up at the Waste Water Treatment Plant from which he retired. He and his wife Diane were huge supporters of the West Midland Family Center where they volunteered in many capacities. Gene helped them in there summer programs at one time teaching leather craft. He also helped with the sharing tree. Both he and Diane gave much to the BINGO program, where a tight group of volunteers became their "family." Gene had quiet and agreeable personality and he was hard not to like. He loved and cared for his family, loved to read and could fix almost anything. He and his grandchildren never missed a marvel premiere together and loved sharing movie theater popcorn!Gene is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Robert) Barkey; step-daughters (his in heart), Angela (Dean) Oros and Robin Ortiz; grandchildren, Matthew, Austin and Zachary Barkey, Michael Dauer and Kirsti Case, Ariel Ortiz, Zachary Oros, Adam Oros, and Ashley Oros; great-grandchildren, Jamison and Paisley Dauer; brothers, Thomas Dauer and John "Jay" (Cheryl) Dauer; sisters, Claudette (Leland) Thompson; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eva Dauer; brother, David Dauer; sister, Carol Harper; and his beloved son, Christopher Dauer.A memorial visitation for Gene will take place Saturday Oct. 17, 2020 from 12-4 p.m. at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Road. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the West Midland Family Center.