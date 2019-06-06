Gene W. Holthofer, former Mayor of Midland, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 6, 2018, at his home in Green Valley, Arizona. His family will host a Celebration of Gene's Life on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the NADA Center at Northwood University, followed by a luncheon and private interment in Midland Cemetery.
Gene was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on Nov. 19, 1925, and was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Elizabeth and beloved son Peter.
Gene was a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Tennessee in 1948, having had his college years interrupted by service in the Army in Europe during World War II
. He worked for the Dow Chemical Company for more than 48 years in Texas, Louisiana (where he was a member of the orginal Operating Board) and then Dow World Headquarters in Midland. He retired from Dow in 1988.
After moving to Midland in 1961, Gene got active in local politics and was elected to the City Council in 1966 and was Mayor from 1973 to 1975. He also served on the County Board of Commissioners in the 1980s and the County Road Commission where he was Chairman for several years in the 1990s.
Gene was an active volunteer at the Midland Center for the Arts, serving on the Theatre Guild Board and as Chairman for several years. He also did lighting for many productions and was one of the affectionately named "Geezers"who helped build the Sets for 5 productions every season for many years.
Among other activities, Gene was a member of the noon Rotary Club
and golfed regularly with a group of friends after his retirement from Dow.
Gene is survived by Karen, his wife of 40 years, and four children: Connie Panzica (Barbara Brown), Laurie Hoffman (Paul), Thomas (Sandy), and Jennifer Craven (Rick) as well as 4 grandchildren — Rachel Hoffman Schmid (Brad) and Holly, Adam and Abigail Craven, and by one great grandchild Greyson Schmid.
Memorials may be made to the or the donors choice.