Services will be private with internment in Midland City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Story Point of Midland and Helping Hand Nursing Service, Inc. which both provided Genevieve excellent care and comfort in her final years. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at Genevieve Marie (Myers) Fales, 92, passed away peacefully at Story Point of Midland, April 25, 2019. She was born July 26, 1926 in Saginaw County to the late John and Flossie (Maurer) Myers. As a child, Genevieve attended the LaPort and Crane schools, graduating from Midland High School in 1945. She worked briefly for The Dow Chemical Co. and then devoted her life to being a wife and homemaker.Dale and Genevieve were married in January 1946 and raised their family of Michael, David and Melody while residing in Midland Township. She was always active in the First United Methodist Church, Girl Scouts and community affairs. She was a constant loving helpmate to her husband Dale carrying the inordinate load of moving to foreign countries and establishing a secure home setting at each location while her husband devoted long and arduous time to his Dow project duties.Genevieve is survived by her children, Michael (Karen) Fales of Midland, David (Linda) Fales of Midland and Melody (Dave) Arndt of Grand Rapids; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; and all her siblings, Clarence, MaryAnn, Nelly McLeod, Lillian Frantz, Lawrence, Kenneth and Betty Glynn.Services will be private with internment in Midland City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Story Point of Midland and Helping Hand Nursing Service, Inc. which both provided Genevieve excellent care and comfort in her final years. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com

