George Edward Bartos, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, July 15, 2019. He was born in Midland on Old State Road, June 2, 1927 to Henry and Frances (Balcirak) Bartos, the second of 15 children. On Nov. 10, 1951 he married Mary Katherine Radosa who preceded him in death on Sept. 30, 2010.
A funeral Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Assumption BVM Catholic Church with Fr. Joe Griffin officiating. Friends may visit with the family of Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Smith
-Miner Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m., with a vigil commencing at 6:30 p.m., and on Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at New Calvary Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Senior Services Meals on Wheels or Sanford American Legion for Medical Equipment Donations.
