George Falkowski (1937 - 2020)
Obituary
George James Falkowski, 82, of Midland, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 14, 1937 in Midland, the son of Thomas and Anna (Polisky) Falkowski.

George is survived by his brothers, Tom (Lillian) Falkowski, Frank (Kay) Falkowski; and several nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by brothers, Edward and Theodore Falkowski; and his sister, Stella Douglass.

Funeral services for George will take place at 12 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Pastor John C. Pohanka will officiate with burial in Midland Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider The Arc of Midland.
Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020
