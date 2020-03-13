Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George J. Pomranky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George J. Pomranky

George Junior Pomranky, 93, was called home to heaven, March 3, 2020 to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus and with loved ones who have gone before him.

George was born in Midland, Sept. 8,1926 to George Edward Pomranky and Bessie Estella (Berridge) Pomranky. He was raised and lived in Midland until he retired from his life-long employment at The Dow Chemical Company, where he worked as a lab technician. In 1986, a few years after retiring, he and his wife Mary moved to Grand Rapids where they spent the remainder of their lives.

George was a devoted husband to Mary, faithful father to his children and generous neighbor and friend to many. He loved to garden and give away his produce, eat good food and socialize over meals, hunt, farm, build, read, travel and talk on the phone with acquaintances and friends he had made on his travels. He prized each one of these friendships.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; and by his parents; sister, Ruth; and brother-in-law, John Spitnale. He will be missed by his family: sons, Greg (CarolLynn), Vance (Kathy), Kevin and Kim (Lisa); daughter, Michelle (Ray) Snoek; grandchildren, Esther Pomranky (Mike) Neibling, Luke (Jane) Pomranky, Bethany (Aaron) Keuter, Sharon (Clark) Bakewell, Doren (Amber) Snoek, Heidelise Snoek, and Collin Snoek; as well as four great-grandsons.

A memorial service will be held at Rest Haven Homes, 1424 Union Ave. NE, Grand Rapids MI, 49505 on Saturday March 21 at 2 p.m. The family will greet visitors from 1:30-2 p.m. and 2:45-4 p.m. Interment will be in Midland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rest Haven Homes would be appreciated.





