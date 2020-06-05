George Klein
George Klein, of Midland, passed away June 3, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. George was born to the late Albert and Barbara (Ziemski) Klein, April 10, 1934 in Olstzyn, Poland.
In his early years, George worked in the automotive industry for the Studebaker and Packard dealerships in Midland. He later joined The Dow Chemical Co. in Midland as a master plant mechanic. He retired from Dow in 1990.
George proudly served his country with the 1st (Big Red One) and 8th infantry divisions, mostly stationed in Europe.
George married the love of his life, Jan Davis, on Oct. 16, 1986. He resided in Lee Township most of his life, where he enjoyed farming, remodeling cars and tinkering in his machine shop.
George is survived by his wife, Jan; stepdaughters, Jenny Davis Melzer (Mike) of Leesburg, Va. and Amy Davis of Flint. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Judy Zysset of Jacksonville, Fla.; and five grandchildren, Davis, Adrianna, Elija, Mason and Miles.
We'd like to thank the Ed Woollard and Rob Woollard families for all the help and assistance they gave to George over the years. Also thanks to Dayna Hoover, his caregiver, who took such gentle care of him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Floyd Church of God at 1015 W. Chippewa River Road, Midland, MI 48640 or Senior Services Transportation of Midland County at 4700 Dublin Ave., Midland, MI 48642. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com. Arrangements made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.