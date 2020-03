George R. LitwinskiGeorge R. Litwinski, 68, of Midland, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, Feb. 29, 2020 at his home. He was born Dec. 14, 1951 in England, the son of Romon and Emily (Majka) Litwinski. George immigrated to the United States with his family and was raised in Chicago. He earned his Ph.D. and postdoctoral degree in chromatography from the University of Georgia . On Sept. 20, 1980 he married Irene Balinska in Chicago. George had worked at The Dow Chemical Co. for 30 years as an analytical chemist. More recently, he worked at Impact Analytical, and AMSA, Inc. in Auburn.His easy-going nature and wonderful sense of humor will be dearly missed by his wife, Irene; his parents; sister, Chris Szafron; brother-in-law, Andrew Balinski; many dear and close friends he made over the years and his much loved dachshund Hercules. George was preceded in death by his mother- and father-in-law, Helena and Ludwik Balinski.The funeral Liturgy for George will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3109 Swede Ave. Father Robert Howe will officiate with burial rites in Midland Cemetery. Friends may call at Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Humane Society of Midland County or the .