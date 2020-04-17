Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George VanCise. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary

George VanCise

George Melvin VanCise, 77, of Midland, passed away at his home on April 16, surrounded by his family. He was a loving spouse, father, grandfather and brother, as well as a mentor to many around him.

He was born October 16, 1942, in Durand, Michigan, to the late Albert and Virginia (Kirby) VanCise. He is survived by his spouse, Fay Ann (Terwillegar) VanCise; his son, Patrick VanCise; his daughters Rebecca (Brian) Stoll and Kathryn VanCise Drake; and grandchildren, Timothy, Grace, Jonathan, and Elizabeth. He is also survived by sisters, Rosemary VanCise Kirchofer, Marcia (Dean) Bigelow, and Janet (Steve) Morris; as well as many loved brothers and sisters-in-law and many nephews and nieces; along with special friends John Holmes and Crosscut Larson.

George grew up around Durand, Michigan, which fostered his life-long love of trains and train songs. George graduated from Durand High School in 1960 and attended Central Michigan University, where he earned a Master's degree in education with a specialist degree in Art. He taught art and math for 32 years at Webber Middle School in Saginaw. George was a member of the National Guard of the State of Michigan from 1964-1970 and was honorably discharged as an SP4. On October 21, 1972, George married the love of his life, Fay Ann Terwillegar.

George was a man of many hats. He was an artist, woodworker, fisherman, and had a passion for playing his guitar at New Hope Community Church (NHCC), at Bickford Cottage, Pinecrest Farms and with the Midland Folk Music Society. He was an active member of the NHCC worship teams and loved singing with the children in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. He always looked forward to the annual trips to the family fishing trip and the Northern Michigan Relief Sale. His love language was "acts of service" and he was always there to help when a need arose.

Special thanks go to the doctors and nurses of Mid-Michigan Regional Health Center, Mid-Michigan Home Health Care, and Mid-Michigan Hospice Care. Those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the New Hope Community Church Missions or of Midland County.

A private family burial will take place on Monday, April 20, 2020 with a memorial service being held at a later date.

Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the VanCise family; to share a special memory please visit





