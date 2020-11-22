Georgene SianGeorgene M. (Jean) Sian 90 of Sanford passed away Wednesday, November 18 at her home surrounded by her family.She was born March 12, 1930 in Detroit Michigan, the daughter of Frank and Mabel Brown. She lived in Detroit until her senior year of high school and then the family moved to Houghton Lake where she graduated. After high school she worked for Fred Bear in his archery factory and then moved to Ludington where she worked as a telephone operator and eventually followed family to Midland where she met her husband Tom. He preceded her in death in 2000.Jean also was employed at AAA, Sanford Post office and deputy treasurer for Jerome Township. Most people will remember Jean from her days helping her son at his family business, Sanford Hardware.She and Tom spent many years of their retirement in AuGres fishing and camping with their friends. One of her favorite things to do in her later years was going to casinos. Jean loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.Surviving are her children Tom and Laura Sian, Denny and Kathy Sian, Diane and Joe King and Gloria Neale and Ed Wallace all of Sanford. Her grandchildren Kendra and Chris Melchi, Troy Sian, Adam and Shayna Sian, Denny and Kayla Sian, Christine and Matt Duhaime, Katie and Steve Martin, Amy and Will Cox, Casey and Valerie Neale, Annika King, Aubrey and Jake Schmitter. Her great grandchildren Lucy and Devon Waite, Elizabeth Melchi, Taylor Neale, Chelsea Neale, Blake Sian, Walker Sian, Audrey Sian, Micah Sian, Penny Sian, Shawn Martin, Owen Martin and Tommy Schmitter. She is also survived by her sister Beverly and William Mervyn of Grand Blanc, Mi.She was predeceased by her sisters Delores Charlton and Doris Gildner and her brother Frank (Pete) Brown.There will be a private ceremony for the family and a celebration of her life will be at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider C.S. Mott Children's Hospital of Ann Arbor or Smile Train. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.