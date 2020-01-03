Georgia "Kaye" (Cerva) Lamphere, 82, of Midland, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Kindy Care Center in Freeland. The daughter of the late Bernard and Arloa (Sterling) Cerva was born Oct. 24, 1937 in Sanford. She was a graduate of Midland High School and went on to work with The Dow Chemical Co. for a short time. Kaye enjoyed watching sports, camping and travelling. Her family were very special to her. Together they shared a lifetime of memories and many laughs.
Surviving is her husband of 63 years, Bill R. Lamphere, whom she married on Dec. 14, 1956 in Midland; sons, Kevin W. Lamphere of Midland, Scott (Karen) Lamphere of Coraopolis, Pa.; daughter, Kimberly K. Lamphere of Midland; and brother, David Cerva of Midland.
In addition to her parents, Kaye was preceded in death by her sister, Charlene Love, all of Midland.
Funeral services for Kaye will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment will be in Midland City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kaye's name may be offered to Kindy Care Center, 2041 E. Freeland Road, Freeland, MI 48623. Personal messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.wilson-miller.com