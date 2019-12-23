Gerald Fredrick "Gary" Seeburger, 83, of Midland, passed away at the MidMichigan Medical Center on Dec. 20, 2019. He was born Nov. 5, 1936 in Mt. Haley Township, son of the late Fredrick and Bertha (Hockemeyer) Seeburger. He graduated from Merrill High School. He worked nine years on the family farm and for The Dow Chemical Company for thirty-three years. He honorably served five years with the United States Army, during the Korean Conflict. On June 20, 1964 he married Judith (Judy) Secord at Zion Lutheran Church in Hemlock.



Gary was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be missed by his wife of fifty-five years, Judy; son, Todd (Jill) Seeburger of Roseville MI; daughter, Jennifer Seeburger of Pinconning MI; grandchildren, Lindsey (William) Wentworth of Midland, Stephanie Jaure of Midland MI, Zachary Weiers of Pinconning MI, Ryan Weiers of Pinconning MI, Jacob Seeburger of Roseville MI, Olivia Seeburger of Roseville MI; sisters, and Linda(Duane) Durfee of Maryland; brother, Lloyd (Connie) Seeburger of Bentley MI; great grandchildren, Addyson and Maxton Wentworth of Midland MI; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Arlene, and Wilma; brother, Don.



Funeral services for Gary will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Holy Scripture Lutheran Church, 4525 W. Main St. in Midland. Pastor Paul Schneider will officiate, with graveside burial rites in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church on Thursday, Dec. 26 from 4-7 p.m., and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Holy Scripture Lutheran Church.



There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 West Wheeler Street.