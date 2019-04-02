Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Jerry is survived by his wife, Yoshie of Midland; son, Jeff; and daughter-in-law, Amy of Oakland, Calif.; and daughter, Marie Catenacci and son-in-law Eric of Highland, Mich. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Bailey of Saginaw; brother, Raymond Ziarno of Lansing; as well as niece, Lynne Caldwell of Milford, Conn.; and nephews, Gregory Bailey of San Rafael, Calif. and Matthew Bailey of Lewisburg, Pa. as well as their children.



Jerry was born Aug. 10, 1937 in Saginaw, to parents John and Isabelle (Bouza) Ziarno. After graduating from Holy Rosary High School in Saginaw, he attended Michigan Technological University on an Air Force ROTC scholarship and received a BS in electrical engineering in 1959. He was posted to Japan by the U.S. Air Force and became a first lieutenant. It was while stationed in Tokyo he met Yoshie whom he married in 1964. By that time he was already employed by Midland's Dow Corning Corp. where he would work for the next 34 years, retiring in 1996 as vice president of sales and marketing. Jerry completed his master's degree in international business from Tokyo's Sophia University and Dow Corning sent him to Stanford University for an Executive Business Program. While for most of his career at Dow Corning Jerry was based in Midland, his work also took the family to Brussels, Tokyo and Hong Kong.



Among his many interests, Jerry was an avid bird watcher. After retirement, this hobby continued to take him around the world. Jerry was on the board of directors of the American Birding Association and was co-editor of the ABA published "A Birder's Guide to Michigan." His love of birds, wildlife, and nature also led him to serve for periods on the boards of directors for the Chippewa Nature Center, Whitefish Point Bird Observatory and Little Forks Conservancy.



Jerry was an active alumnus and fundraiser for his alma mater and served on the board of directors for the Michigan Tech Fund.



The funeral Liturgy will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3109 Swede Ave. Father Kevin Maksym will officiate with burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Bay City. Jerry's family will receive friends at Ware-



Memorials may be made to the Gerald J. Ziarno Endowed Scholarship at Michigan Technological University or to the donor's favorite charity. Jerry passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, March 29, 2019 at the MidMichigan Hospital Center, Midland after a very brief bout with cancer. Jerry was 81 years old.Jerry is survived by his wife, Yoshie of Midland; son, Jeff; and daughter-in-law, Amy of Oakland, Calif.; and daughter, Marie Catenacci and son-in-law Eric of Highland, Mich. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Bailey of Saginaw; brother, Raymond Ziarno of Lansing; as well as niece, Lynne Caldwell of Milford, Conn.; and nephews, Gregory Bailey of San Rafael, Calif. and Matthew Bailey of Lewisburg, Pa. as well as their children.Jerry was born Aug. 10, 1937 in Saginaw, to parents John and Isabelle (Bouza) Ziarno. After graduating from Holy Rosary High School in Saginaw, he attended Michigan Technological University on an Air Force ROTC scholarship and received a BS in electrical engineering in 1959. He was posted to Japan by the U.S. Air Force and became a first lieutenant. It was while stationed in Tokyo he met Yoshie whom he married in 1964. By that time he was already employed by Midland's Dow Corning Corp. where he would work for the next 34 years, retiring in 1996 as vice president of sales and marketing. Jerry completed his master's degree in international business from Tokyo's Sophia University and Dow Corning sent him to Stanford University for an Executive Business Program. While for most of his career at Dow Corning Jerry was based in Midland, his work also took the family to Brussels, Tokyo and Hong Kong.Among his many interests, Jerry was an avid bird watcher. After retirement, this hobby continued to take him around the world. Jerry was on the board of directors of the American Birding Association and was co-editor of the ABA published "A Birder's Guide to Michigan." His love of birds, wildlife, and nature also led him to serve for periods on the boards of directors for the Chippewa Nature Center, Whitefish Point Bird Observatory and Little Forks Conservancy.Jerry was an active alumnus and fundraiser for his alma mater and served on the board of directors for the Michigan Tech Fund.The funeral Liturgy will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3109 Swede Ave. Father Kevin Maksym will officiate with burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Bay City. Jerry's family will receive friends at Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services. A family service of remembrance will take place at the funeral home at 7 p.m., Tuesday.Memorials may be made to the Gerald J. Ziarno Endowed Scholarship at Michigan Technological University or to the donor's favorite charity.

Funeral Home Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland

1200 W. Wheeler St

Midland , MI 48640

(989) 631-2292 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close