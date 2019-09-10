Gerald Michael Schieber

Gerald Michael Schieber, 70, of Midland, died Sept. 8, 2019 at Saginaw Senior Care. Funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church. His family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in Great Lakes National Cemetery at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 with military honors presented by the U.S. Army. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.
Published in Midland Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019
