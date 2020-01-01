"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith…" (2 Timothy 4:7)



Gerry was born in Clio, Mich. on April 21, 1927 and died in Jackson, Mich. on Dec. 24, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Bert and Francis Ware; his brother, Al Ware; and an infant son, Michael Allen. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marion; and his children, Kathy (Jim) Cole of Spring Arbor, Mich., Chris (Nancy) Ware of Midland, Gerrilee (Danny) Lacy of Spring Arbor and Kay (Jim) Winters of Darby, Mont.; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.



Gerry moved with his family to Beaverton from Flint following World War II. It was there that he met and married Marion Davis. He was a farmer and outdoorsman. In 1954, he went to work for The Dow Chemical Co. where he worked for 25 years.



Gerry's life was changed forever when he accepted Jesus as his Savior when he was 27 years old. In 1960, he accepted his first pastorate in Midland at the Daniel's Band Church. Subsequently, he pastored the Faith Wesleyan Church, Olson Community Church, Sterling Wesleyan Church and the Breckenridge Wesleyan Church. In retirement, he pursued his passions for camping, hunting, gardening, supporting the church and encouraging his family



A celebration of Gerry's life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Faith Wesleyan Church, 654 S. Meridian Road, Midland, MI 48640, with the Rev. Jim Winters officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to the Faith Wesleyan Church.