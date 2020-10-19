Geraldine M. 'Gerry' Schacher
Geraldine M. "Gerry" Schacher, 83, of Auburn, passed away Saturday Oct. 17, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. The daughter of the late William P. and Eleanor E. (Wazbinski) Gwisdala was born in Auburn on the family farm Nov. 17, 1936 where she was raised and educated. In 1953 Gerry graduated from St. James High School. She then went on to work for The Dow Chemical Co. until retiring in 1996 after over 30 years of service. Gerry was very devoted to her Catholic faith. She was a long-time member of St. Gabriel Parish (St. Joseph Church) in Auburn and part of the Monday Rosary Club. On April 19, 1958 in St. Anthony Catholic Church, Fisherville, she married John "Jack" Schacher. Together she and Jack enjoyed camping in their motor home belonging to the Allegro Club and Valley Views. Gerry enjoyed knitting, working in her flower and vegetable garden, playing cards, but most of all she enjoyed helping raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving is her husband of 62 years, Jack; son, Terry Schacher; daughter, Lori (Randy) Lemuel; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Pickelman; sisters-in-law, Germaine Gwisdala, Shirley Arneson; daughter-in-law, Jackie Schacher; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Gerry was preceded in death by her son, Michael; brother, William P. Gwisdala Jr.; sister, Henrietta Cieslinski; brothers-in-law, Leonard Cieslinski, Carl Pickelman, Bruce Arneson.
The funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at St. Gabriel Parish (St. Joseph site, 84 W. Midland Road, Auburn) with Fr. Thomas Sutton officiating. The rite of committal will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery. Family will receive guests at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home, 4210 N. Saginaw Road Midland on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Family will recite the rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Social distancing and the wearing of a mask will be required at the funeral home and church. Memorials may be offered to the wishes of the family. Personal messages of condolence may be directed to www.wilson-miller.com