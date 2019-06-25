Geraldine A. Tacey, 90, of Midland, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Stratford Pines. She was born Oct. 11, 1928 in Pontiac, daughter of the late Carl and Agatha (Fitzgerald) Linsenman. On July 31, 1948 she married Wesley J. Tacey in Pontiac. She was an active member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Sanford, and enjoyed the card and dinner club at the church.
Gerry will be missed by her children, David (Kathy) Tacey of Silver Lake, New Mexico, Roger (Tina) Tacey of Lake Orion, Gerard (Peg) Tacey of Midland, Phil (Diane) Tacey of Midland, Joe Tacey of Benton Harbor, and Mary (Eric) Moore of New Franklin, Ohio; two brothers and two sisters; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley in 2017; son, Paul in 1993; and by one sister.
The funeral Liturgy celebrating Gerry's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 2500 N. West River Road in Sanford. Father Daniel Fox OFM Cap. will officiate, with graveside burial rites in St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery. Gerry's family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Wednesday. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
Arrangements for Mrs. Tacey have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.