Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 Vigil 7:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church 3516 E. Monroe Road Liturgy 11:00 AM Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church 3516 East Monroe Road

Gertrude 'Gertie' Pnacek

Gertrude "Gertie" B. Pnacek, 90, of Coleman, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at MidMichigan Hospital. She was born Nov. 10, 1929 in Midland, daughter of the late Frank and Gladys (Torzynski) Martinski. On Jan. 9, 1954 she was married to Emil Pnacek at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2011. Gertie was a homemaker most of her life and took great pride in taking care of her family. She enjoyed the outdoors, deer hunting, fishing, gardening, going to grandchildren's sports games and her and Emil's blueberry patch. She also loved spending time with her family, friends and her church. She was a long-time member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Coleman and member of Our Lady of Grace in Sanford.

Gertie is survived by her children, Sheila (Paul) Stephenson of Coleman, Marie (Don) Ervick of Midland, Bill (Chris Welsh) Pnacek of Bay City and Paul (Jolinda) Pnacek of Coleman. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, William (Stacy) Stephenson, Karen (Brian) Scott, Sharon (Jimmy) Boisvert, Michael (Rebecca) Stephenson, Spencer Pnacek and Kateyln Pnacek; great-grandchildren: Grace, Conner, Madalyn, Brady, Cameron, Kassidy, Paige, Luka and Emma. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Geiling, Josephine Leonard and Donna Reed; and brothers, Donald (Clara) Martinski and John (Renay) Martinski. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sophie Sowa; and her husband, Walt; brother, Stanley Martinski, brother-in-law, Pete Geiling; brother, Victor Martiski and his wife Joann. She was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Joseph Leonard and Gary Reed.

The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 3516 E. Monroe Road, with Father Joseph Griffin as Celebrant. Gertrude's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. A Vigil service will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Friday evening. Burial will take place in Old Calvary Cemetery follow Mass. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Gertie's family.





