Gladys A. Bills, 66, of Sanford, died at her home, March 27, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 1, 1952 to the late Wallace and Evelyn (Goss) Shannon. She married Gerald Bills who preceded her in death in 2013.
Gladys was a self-employed over the road trucker for 22 years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to books. She loved coffee time with family and friends.
Gladys is survived by her children, Crystal (Robert Shook) Pieper and Anthony (Marianne) Gott; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nine sisters; three brothers; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Gladys was preceded in death by a brother and sister.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
