Glenn F. Sanford, of Midland, was born in Salamanca, N.Y., Sept. 15, 1938 and died at home, March 12, 2019. He earned his college degrees in Michigan and enjoyed a career as a teacher and administrator for Meridian Public Schools, Owendale-Gagetown Public Schools, Birch Run Area Schools, Mount Pleasant Public Schools and Sacred Heart Academy in Mount Pleasant. He co-founded Habitat for Humanity of Isabella County and later served as a board member and faithful woodsman for Little Forks Conservatory in Midland. Beloved by many, Glenn was known for his enthusiasm, energy, humor, kindness and commitment to good causes. He married Carol (Acker) Shauger on April 19, 1986, and treasured their 33 years of marriage.



He is survived by his son, John (Vicki) Sanford of Pinconning; his daughter, Marian (Primo) Martinez of Humble, Texas; step son Kevin (Jeane) Shauger of Eagle, Idaho; step daughter, Renee (John) Young of Midland; grandchildren, Ricardo Martinez, David Martinez, Nicole Sanford, Kyle Sanford, Chloe Young, Chelsea Shauger, Emily Shauger; great-granddaughter, Marilyn Young; brother, Danny Sanford of Glen Burnie, Md.; sisters, Winnie Vernon of Bonner Springs, Kan. and Gerry (Charles) Cross of Hubbardsville, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Jane Sanford; many nieces and nephews; and Carol's siblings, Rhea, Dick and Keith and their spouses. Glenn was preceded in death by brothers, Del Sanford and Jim Sanford; and step son, Kirk Shauger.



In lieu of a funeral, Glenn enjoyed a well-attended celebration of life on his 80th birthday in September 2018 at Jerome Township Hall, Sanford.



Contributions will be appreciated by Habitat for Humanity of Isabella County (201 E. Pickard, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858) and Little Forks Conservancy (105 Post St., Midland, MI 48640).

