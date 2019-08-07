Gloria Huggard, 93, of Mancelona, passed away at home surrounded by family, Aug. 4, 2019. She was born Dec. 21, 1925 to the late Francis and Mary (Sylvester) LaFreniere. On July 1, 1942 she married Chester Huggard who preceded her in death in January of 2004.
Gloria was born in Bay City, but was raised in Saginaw. She worked at The Dow Chemical Co. in data processing, retiring in 1975. Gloria enjoyed square dancing, bowling, quilting, crocheting and making afghans. She was always there for anyone in need. Gloria loved her family with all her heart and will be greatly missed.
Surviving Gloria is her beloved daughter, Susan (Dennis) Lintz; grandchildren, Kristin (Jon) Stringer, Jason (Holly) Case, Barbara (Angelo) Mione, Lacey Fawcett, Drew Huggard; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters. Gloria was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Smith
-Miner Funeral Home, 2700 W. Wackerly, with her grandson, Jonathan Stringer, officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home 9-11 a.m. Burial will take place at Midland Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be offered to Hospice of Michigan, Gaylord. Gloria's family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Michigan, Gaylord and all their wonderful people and chaplains - God bless you all.
You may share your thoughts and memories with the family at the funeral home or through smithmner.com