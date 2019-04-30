Gloria Jean Perry (Reid), 78, of Sylvania, Ohio, formerly of Midland, passed away April 24, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. The daughter of the late George and Ernestine (Rivard) Reid was born in Midland, Dec. 13, 1940.
Surviving is her husband, Roger L. Perry, whom she married in 1960; her daughters, Andrea (David) Powell and Denise Perry; grandchildren, Jessica and Jonathan Powell; great-grandson, Montgomery Powell; brother, Charles (Edith) Reid; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her son, Brian Perry. Funeral services will be private.