Gloria Lehman
Gloria Lehman passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 in the loving arms of her husband Freeman (Pete) Lehman. She was born in Buffalo, NY., July 20, 1929 the daughter and only child of John (Jack) and Alma (Reuter) Gooch.
Gloria graduated from East High School in Buffalo, N.Y. in 1947. After high school graduation she attended Michigan State University where she met her husband Pete on the first day of college. Gloria graduated from Michigan State with a bachelor of science in agriculture and applied science and married Pete on August 9, 1952 in Buffalo.
Gloria then moved to Midland with her husband Pete and worked for The Dow Chemical Co. The Lehmans enjoyed a wonderful and adventurous life together living in London, England; Milwaukee, Wis.; Little Rock, Ark. and Anchorage, Alaska while working for Dow.
Gloria volunteered at the Midland Hospital, was a Kappa Delta alum, member of Eastern Star and En Avant Club and a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Midland.
Gloria enjoyed being with her friends and family, "The Gang," playing bridge, shopping, traveling and spending time at their summer home on Grand Traverse Bay near Traverse City.
Gloria is survived by her loving husband, Pete; son, Jack Lehman of Midland; granddaughters, Sarah and husband David Sawall of Wisconsin, and Darcey Lehman of New York; daughter, Lori (Lehman) Kardos and grandson Ryan Kardos of Texas; nieces and nephews, Rita Feder of Florida, Marcia Liberson and husband Herb Solomon of California, Tim George and wife Leimomi of Indiana, and David Rosenberger and wife Dawn of Arizona, Bill Rosenberger and Jim Rosenberger both of Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Alma Gooch; and daughter's husband, Russell J. Kardos.
A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Midland, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at noon. Memorial donations towards First United Methodist Endowment Fund, MidMichigan Medical Center or charity of choice are appreciated. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 24, 2020.