Wanting to utilize her degree, Gloria moved to Chicago and began working as an editorial assistant for the Encyclopedia Britannica. In 1959, she met her future husband, Paul M. Schultz and the two were married July 1, 1962 in Chicago. Immediately upon their marriage, the two moved to the Yakota-Johnson Air Force Base in Japan where her husband took a position as a teacher to American students. Gloria spent her days teaching English in the Lutheran school, her own home and the Lutheran Center in Tokyo. She also taught effective writing to the sometimes reluctant airmen. While in Japan, Gloria and Paul traveled extensively through the islands of Japan and Okinawa as well as venturing into Korea.



In 1964, the couple returned to the U.S., settling in Midland. Even though they established their home base, the two still greatly enjoyed traveling domestically and overseas. Soon after Paul and Gloria decided to expand their family by adopting their daughter Laura. Within the next few years, the family grew in the form of two sons, Timothy and Michael. As her children grew, Gloria decided to enter the work force once again, and in 1979, began working for The Dow Chemical Co. After nearly 16 years with the company, she decided to retire in 1995.



Concluding that she was much too active to retire completely, Gloria went back to work part-time for a few more years for Dow Corning Corp. and later Allis Information Systems. Never being satisfied while sitting still, Gloria and Paul went on more adventures through the U.S., Europe, and Asia as members of various traveling groups.



As much as she enjoyed trekking across distant lands, Gloria also enjoyed her time at home. She was passionate about helping those with developmental disabilities and as such, was a member of the ARC of Midland for over 50 years. Gloria also a member of the board for PAO and briefly served as President near its inception. She was proud to be a member of the AAUW and sister of Valparaiso University's chapter of the Gamma Phi Sorority. Gloria was a great woman of faith and spent her life as a devout Lutheran. This led her to become an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Midland where served on the Stewardship and Mission committees and as a member in the choir and bell choir.



Gloria was a voracious reader and took her love of literature to various book clubs over the years. She also enjoyed games and puzzles including Bridge and Scrabble. As a member of multiple Bridge clubs, Gloria's competitive nature could not help but be present. As active as she always was, Gloria took pleasure in simple activities such as knitting, needlepoint and spending time with her beloved family.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Paul Schultz of Midland; daughter, Laura Schultz of Midland; sons, Timothy Schultz of Midland and Michael (Anne) Schultz of Indianapolis, Ind.; and grandchildren, Charles and Thomas Schultz of Indianapolis, Ind. Gloria is also survived by her siblings, David (Dee) Joesting, Frederick Joesting, Lois (Jerry) Grote all of Minnesota and Robert Joesting of Chapel Hill, N.C. as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Donald Joesting.



Gloria's family would like to thank the staff at Brittany Manor and MidMichigan Medical Center's third floor ICU and the fifth floor for the care they gave her.



Funeral services for Gloria will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 505 East Carpenter St. with burial to follow in Midland Cemetery. Her family will receive friends at Ware-



