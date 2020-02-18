Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Olson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Olson

Gloria Jacobus Olson passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family, Feb. 16, 2020. She was 97 years old.

Gloria was born to Ethel and Jay Jacobus in Detroit. She grew up in Pleasant Ridge, Mich. where she attended Roosevelt Elementary School. During her middle and high school years Gloria and her mother traveled annually to Florida where she attended St. James Cathedral School in Orlando and Ft. Pierce High School. She played saxophone, performing with the high school marching band at the Orange Bowl.

Gloria attended Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri and graduated from

While at U of M, Gloria became fascinated by the growing mid-century modern movement. She was particularly drawn to the innovative architectural designs of Alden Dow. Shortly after graduation Gloria boldly traveled to Midland seeking and securing her dream job of working at the Alden B. Dow studio. The studio's archives recount her early life in Midland and work at the ABD studio in the 1940s.

Another new arrival to Midland was Major George Edwin Olson. He had just landed a job with The Dow Chemical Co. after serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. George had lived in Midland for just a short while when he met Gloria Jacobus. George and Gloria were married on Nov. 22, 1947.

Their first child, Jay, was born in 1949, followed by Sarah, Priscilla, Ephraim, Thomas and Michael over the next 12 years. The young family's first house was a cozy bungalow on Carpenter Street. When more space was needed, Mr. Dow designed a house for the growing family. It was built on Sherwood Court in 1955. The next several decades would unfold in this unique, spacious, and imaginative abode. Gloria loved living there among neighbors who would become lifelong friends.

George and Gloria encouraged their children to participate in church, cultural, community and neighborhood activities. The family took several camping trips throughout the country, cultivating a love of nature. Gloria suffered pets gladly and allowed a menagerie of birds and beasts into the household. Gloria arranged numerous birthday and holiday parties, creating imaginative decorations for each occasion.

She loved playing the piano, and exposed her children to all kinds of music. With great enthusiasm and good humor, Gloria played a rousing piano rendition of "O Sole Mio." She also sang her children to sleep with a sweet rendition of "Danny Boy." To say that Gloria played a mean game of ping pong would be an understatement.

In 1950 Gloria was a founding member of Chapter CB of PEO. She loved her PEO sisters and remained an active member throughout her life.

After their children had moved on to college, George and Gloria enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and gardening. Both were active members of the Chippewa Nature Center and Gloria volunteered at Sam's Pantry at St. John's Episcopal Church. She remained active in the Alden Dow organization and offered the house to the ABD home tour over the years.

Gloria is survived by daughters, Sarah Olson, Priscilla Olson; sons, Ephraim Olson (Sherry), Thomas Olson (Ann Date) and Michael Olson (Suzanne); granddaughters, Emilee Rowe and Hannah Olson; grandsons, Joshua Werda (Karrie) and Joey Date; and great-grandchildren, Jory, Gabriel, and Dimitri Werda, and Layla and Eliza Rowe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Ethel Jacobus; her brother, Jeremiah Jacobus; her son, Jay George Olson (1971); and her husband, George Edwin Olson (1994).

Gloria was a faithful Christian, dedicated to her family and community. She will be missed for her quiet, radiant presence, her love of beauty and her gentle manner.

A burial service for Gloria will be held at Midland Cemetery on Orchard Drive at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at St. John's Episcopal Church on 405 N. Saginaw Road.

Those wishing to make donations in Gloria's memory are encouraged to consider a contribution to Share a Meal Service (SAMS) Pantry. Please make checks payable to St. John's Episcopal Church (with a memo noting "Gloria Olson/SAMS Pantry"). St. John's Episcopal Church is located on 405 S. Saginaw Road, Midland, MI 48640. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.





