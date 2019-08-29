Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Putnam. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Auburn United Methodist Church Memorial service 12:00 PM Auburn United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary





Gloria met and married Edward J. Putnam at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 1961. They settled in Midland where they started and raised their family. Gloria had work at The Dow Chemical Co. for several years, where she was dedicated to her work and made many friends to whom she had maintained those friendships until the time of her death. She was a stay at home mother, devoting her time to her young family. She returned to the workforce in the late 1970s becoming a paraprofessional in the Midland Public School system. Gloria flourished in this role. She started her career with the schools at Eastlawn Elementary, later moving to H.H. Dow High School, where she worked in the special needs program. Gloria was a true H.H. Dow High Charger, who was devoted to her students, receiving the Charger award and had been highlighted in the Midland Daily News for her dedication. Gloria was also a very active member at Auburn United Methodist Church. She was a very involved participant in the Auburn United Women's group and Circle. Using her wonderful cooking and baking skills, Gloria was also very active in potlucks and apple pie sales. Her love of cooking, baking and providing for her family and others was very apparent with her wonderful dishes and desserts. Gloria also used these gifts to coordinate funeral dinners for the church for many years, along with her loving husband Ed. Gloria was very devoted to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She treasured watching her grandchildren in all of their many activities. Gloria was a lover of music and especially loved watching and hearing her grandchildren perform, whether it was at an auditorium concert or living room concert. Gloria also loved nature, having several bird feeders in which to gaze upon and hear their songs. She loved the bloom of the flowers in the spring and summer and the fall colors.



Gloria is survived by her loving husband, Edward J. Putnam; and her children, Alison (Putnam) Binns, Mark Putnam and Jennifer (Travis) Miller; her beloved grandchildren, Emily Louise Binns, Andrew Arthur Binns, Curren Edward Putnam, Jacob Victor Miller, Benjamin Edward Miller and Samuel Arthur Miller.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Emil Anthony (Tony) Ballerini and many loved aunts and uncles.



A memorial service will take place at 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Auburn United Methodist Church with Pastor Rob Nystrom officiating. Gloria's family will receive friends at 10 a.m. until the time of services. A luncheon will follow the service at 1 p.m.

Gloria Jean Putnam, 79, of Midland, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 peacefully with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 10, 1940, in Starke, Fla., daughter of the late Lloyd George Edwards and Doris Louise (Edwards) Reed.

