Gloria Marie Reid, of Sanford, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Detroit, Jan. 28, 1927, the daughter of the late Adrian and Helen Marie (Guest) Swanton. She lived her whole life in Edenville and Sanford. She married Warren Reid, who preceded her in death. Gloria attended Delta College and received both her GED and associate's degree. She enjoyed camping, time at the lake, movies, painting, reading and traveling everywhere she could. She traveled all over North America and had a two-month tour of Europe with her daughter, Betty. There was nothing she loved more than being with her family and sitting by the lake at her nephew, Scott Clark's, house.
Gloria was an unforgettable, legendary character and never a "shrinking violet." Her most amazing characteristics were her sharp wit and agile mind and body, which she retained her entire life. She was as loving as she was feisty, and everybody loved her for it. She was very active, including dancing with her clogging dance group and attended every social event, trip and class at the Sanford Senior Center. We'd like to thank the Sanford Senior Center for providing Gloria with so much fellowship.
Gloria will be missed by her daughters, Patricia (William) Modders, Janice (Jerry) Moe, and Betty (Gerald) McIntyre; grandchildren, Lisa Stanick, Dr. David Modders, Dr. Kristie McCrary Kambourakis, Laura Collier, Heather Moe, Ryan McCrary and Bryan Modders; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Clark; and many nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to Travis Reid, who was a friend to Gloria, and helped her with chores. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Lt. Col. Robert Swanton and James Swanton.
Gloria's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home in Midland on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 3-7 p.m. and on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. Services celebrating Gloria's life will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, with graveside burial rites in Jerome Township Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Sanford Senior Center, https://www.seniorservicesmidland.org/activity-centers/sanford-center/