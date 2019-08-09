Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM the Cornerstone at Sunrise Baptist Church Memorial service 3:00 PM Sunrise Baptist Church 2138 N. Jefferson Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Gordie was loved and respected by many for his sharp mind and caring, helpful ways. Though he was not a big talker, when he spoke people listened.Gordie was born to Homer and Elsie Somsel, March 15, 1941, in Grand Rapids, where he grew up and enjoyed a loving family. In 1963 he graduated from Michigan Tech, with a BS in electrical engineering. He than joined the



As empty nesters, Gordie and Carol enjoyed visiting their children and 13 grandchildren here and abroad. More recently, they spent their winters in St. Petersburg, Fla., at their second home.



The Somsels attended, loved, served and were blessed by Grace Bible Church, Our Redeemer Church and Sunrise Baptist Church. Gordie's faith was the centerpiece of his life and gave him assurance in knowing he would live forever, even following the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in early 2017.



Gordy was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Terry Somsel; his grandchildren, Samuel and James Somsel; and his brother-in-law, Bill Carmody. He leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Carol; his children, Pam (Scott) Dolbee, Karen (Chris) Quilty, Barb (Ron) Sobkoviak and Paul (Shelley) Somsel; his grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Dolbee, Zack, Reagan, and Emerson Quilty, Emeleen, Dahlia, Mercy, Joshua, Gloria, and Joel Sobkoviak and Gabe and Camden Somsel. He is also survived by his brothers, Jim (Marge) Somsel, Rich (Ellen) Somsel; and sister, Sally Somsel; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Erlene Carmody, Dr. Pete (Pat) Carmody and Liz (Dan) Laskey; and many nieces and nephews, many cousins and family and friends.



A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at Sunrise Baptist Church at 2138 N. Jefferson Road. Friends and family are encouraged to join us for a light supper in the Ministry Center immediately following the service. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, from 4-6 p.m., in the Cornerstone at Sunrise Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Somsel's memory may be made to Sunrise Baptist Church, the mission organization, Christar or to the Gideons. "Let us celebrate with Gordon Wayne Somsel his continuing life, this one eternal." Gordie wanted us all to know he was confident that Jesus paid the price for his entry into heaven. He died Aug. 7, 2019.Gordie was loved and respected by many for his sharp mind and caring, helpful ways. Though he was not a big talker, when he spoke people listened.Gordie was born to Homer and Elsie Somsel, March 15, 1941, in Grand Rapids, where he grew up and enjoyed a loving family. In 1963 he graduated from Michigan Tech, with a BS in electrical engineering. He than joined the U.S. Navy , serving in Hawaii from 1964-1967 as the public works officer in Pearl Harbor. There he married Carol Carmody, from Manistee, on March 4, 1965. They were blessed with four children. In 1974 they moved to Midland, so Gordie could work for Consumers Power Company. He was a proud supporter of his children's sports and school activities and enjoyed attending their many activities. He enjoyed camping, spending times at the family cottage in the U.P., trips abroad to visit his children and sharing time with family and friends. Gordie was an early user of computers and enjoyed working on his throughout his life.As empty nesters, Gordie and Carol enjoyed visiting their children and 13 grandchildren here and abroad. More recently, they spent their winters in St. Petersburg, Fla., at their second home.The Somsels attended, loved, served and were blessed by Grace Bible Church, Our Redeemer Church and Sunrise Baptist Church. Gordie's faith was the centerpiece of his life and gave him assurance in knowing he would live forever, even following the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in early 2017.Gordy was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Terry Somsel; his grandchildren, Samuel and James Somsel; and his brother-in-law, Bill Carmody. He leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Carol; his children, Pam (Scott) Dolbee, Karen (Chris) Quilty, Barb (Ron) Sobkoviak and Paul (Shelley) Somsel; his grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Dolbee, Zack, Reagan, and Emerson Quilty, Emeleen, Dahlia, Mercy, Joshua, Gloria, and Joel Sobkoviak and Gabe and Camden Somsel. He is also survived by his brothers, Jim (Marge) Somsel, Rich (Ellen) Somsel; and sister, Sally Somsel; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Erlene Carmody, Dr. Pete (Pat) Carmody and Liz (Dan) Laskey; and many nieces and nephews, many cousins and family and friends.A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at Sunrise Baptist Church at 2138 N. Jefferson Road. Friends and family are encouraged to join us for a light supper in the Ministry Center immediately following the service. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, from 4-6 p.m., in the Cornerstone at Sunrise Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Somsel's memory may be made to Sunrise Baptist Church, the mission organization, Christar or to the Gideons.

Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close