Gracia Ellen MarshOn Monday, May 18, 2020, the earthly world lost a sparkling gem, Gracia Ellen Marsh. Gracia was born in Peck, Mich. to Charlotte and William Essex on May 19, 1932.Her parents and her siblings, Pat, Hazel, Dave and Carol have all preceded her in death but she is survived by two beloved brothers-in-law, Bud Bailey and Ron Lucas; and two dear sisters-in-law, Joann Hastedt and Janie Grove. Gracia has also left behind countless people who loved and cherished her, both in Michigan and in her second home at Plantation Landings in Haines City, Fla.Gracia spent much of her childhood in Flint but her parents relocated to Auburn, where she met and married Tom (Hazen) Marsh, who preceded her in death in 1999. Tom and Gracia had seven lively children who filled their home with love and laughter. After the last baby was born, Gracia embarked on a career in nursing. This mother of seven graduated top of her class and began a stellar career as a nurse, first at Mercy Hospital and then at Bay Med. All of her daughters and several of her granddaughters have followed in her footsteps and also made nursing their career. Gracia perfected the balance of God, family, adventure and work. She was an active member of Auburn United Methodist church and was a loving caregiver to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to travel and visited most of the fifty states, including Hawaii and Alaska, as well as venturing to Great Britain and France. In 2003 Gracia married Glenn Marsh who shared her love for travel and adventure. He preceded her in death in 2007. Because of her intellect and loving nature, she was the person her family and friends turned to in times of trouble and illness. Even in her later years, Gracia continued to inspire her friends and family, whether she was on safety patrol with her friend, Linda Diller, challenging all takers in a rousing game of online Scrabble or participating in the Senior Olympics. Family was always welcome at Gracia's house where you were likely to find stacks of library books and Gracia happily engrossed in her latest read unless it was summer and the Tigers were playing a televised game. Summer also brought the annual family camping trip to Clear Lake, where Tom and Gracia began a family tradition that has lasted for more than 60 years and has grown to include over one hundred people. After nearly 88 years, Gracia lost a brief battle with cancer.She was preceded in death by her son, Bruce; daughter-in-law, Bonnie; and granddaughter, Stephanie. She is survived by her children, Del, Susie, Nancy, Brian, Sally and Linda; her sons-in-law, Andy, Terry and Chris; and daughter-in-law Audrey. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Steve (Michelle), Jeff (Kris), Eric, Amy (Louis), Janelle, Stacey (Justin), Katy (Ryan), Bob (Leah), Mike (Selena), Doug, Emily, Ben (Stephanie), Claudia, Chris (Catherine), Jenny, Lisa (Chris), Bethany, Kelly (Jonathan), and Alyssa (Jake). She is also survived by her stepchildren, Ron, Kim (Donna), Sandy (Dave), Wayne and Ken (Julie); and step-grandchildren, Kyle, Brad, Nick, Kristin, Justin, Megan, Allison, Shane, McKenna and Madison; great-grandchildren, Sam, Nicole, Ethan, Jocelyn, Elizabeth, Travis, Ta'tiahna, Isiah, Zara, Jayven, Adalynn, Hayden, Braxson, Connor, Liam, Kennedi, Harmony, Hailey, Emberlee, Ty, Noah, Lea, Chloe, Ezekiel, Judah, Breanne, Gabe, Caleb, Alivia, Josie, Sydney, Amaya, Ayceten, Moses, Abigail, James and Eloise.Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Auburn United Methodist Church (Auburn Road and Elm Street). The Rev. Rob Nystrom will officiate with burial to follow in Pine Grove Cemetery (Williams Twp.). Gracias' family will receive friends at the Auburn Chapel of the Cunningham-Taylor Funeral Homes, Inc. on Thursday from 2-8 p.m., on Friday from 2-8 p.m. On Saturday morning Gracia will lie in state at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Due to the ongoing pandemic, social distancing and capacity guidelines will be observed at the funeral home and the church. The family requests that those wishing to honor Gracia's memory with a memorial gift consider Auburn United Methodist Church or A&D Hospice. Also, those who wish may make gifts by check or online to Delta College Foundation toward the establishment of a Nursing Scholarship in Gracia's memory by her loving family – noting memorial gift for Gracia E. Marsh. Gracia's children would like to thank the amazing medical professionals for their care of Gracia through her illness: Dr. Skory, Dr Abramson, Justin Main, N.P. and A&D Hospice. Lastly, they would like to thank her loving family and friends who provided 24-hour care since early February.