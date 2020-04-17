Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gray Gorton. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary

Gray Gorton

Gray Merriam Gorton, a longtime resident of Midland, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Midland. He was born on August 12, 1923 in New Orleans, LA, to the late Clarence Gray Gorton and Heloise Gorton. He married the former Electra Jane Easton on August 16, 1947 in Freeport, TX. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2017.

Gray graduated from The Rice Institute, now Rice University, in Houston, TX on February 28, 1944 with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. He was then sent to Columbia University, in New York City, for officer training with the United States Naval Reserve. He graduated as an Ensign in June 1944, and served in the Pacific Theater during

Gray joined the Freeport Sulphur Company, in Freeport, TX, as a research engineer in July 1946 and was transferred to the New Orleans area in March 1947. In February 1953, he returned to Freeport, TX and joined the Dow Chemical Company as a Project Engineer in the Engineering Department. He worked in Magnesium Development and in the Planning Department in Texas, and was transferred to the Midland, Michigan Corporate Inorganic Department in October 1963. He held various assignments at the Corporate Center and retired In January 1986 as an Associate Business Consultant.

Gray was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the American Chemical Society, and was licensed as a Professional Engineer in Texas. He was an active member of the Midland Memorial Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and elder.

After retirement, Gray volunteered for many organizations that included leadership jobs for AARP at both state and local levels, Literacy Council Tutor, track official for Midland High School, instructor for Junior Achievement, and served on the Cleveland Manor Board. In 2000, he received the Midland County Council on Aging Senior Citizen of the Year Award for Leadership and the Junior Achievement Bronze Leadership Award. In 2007, he received the Junior Achievement Silver Leadership Award. He was a member of the American Legion and of the Kiwanis Club of Midland, serving at one time as President.

Gray is survived by two sons and daughters-in law, Paul (Yvonne) of Midland, and Glenn (Kathy) of DeWitt, three granddaughters, Kayla (Kevin) Fielder, Libby and Allison Gorton, one grandson, Alex Gorton, and a great-granddaughter, Clara Fielder. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Patricia Gorton, of Waco, TX, and four nieces and two nephews, and various great nieces and nephews, all in Texas. He was predeceased by his wife Jane, in 2017, and by two brothers and one nephew.

Gray was a kind, generous man and was an avid golfer and bridge player for many years. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and his many friends.

A private funeral service will take place at the Ware-

Memorials can be made to the Midland Memorial Presbyterian Church.









