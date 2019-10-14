Gregory Allen Federer, 50, passed awa Oct. 4, 2019 in Clayton, North Carolina.



Gregory was born in Midland, Michigan to Carolyn (Bixler) and Richard Federer on August 25, 1969. He went to school at Bullock Creek in Midland and graduated in 1988.



Gregg started working with his dad at Boettcher Masonry Construction while still in high school, starting as a laborer and through hard work and determination worked up to a mason. In 2008, he moved to North Carolina to help another branch of Boettcher. He later worked as a field supervisor for Mattachione Masonry. He received the award for Bricklayer Apprentice of the Year from the Michigan Chapter of Associated General Contractors in 2000.



After work, Gregg loved his family. Spending time camping, boating and cooking with his kids was his real source of joy. For the last two years, his grandson Logan filled his life with love. He would warm-heartedly welcome Logan home every day and enjoyed playing with him before bed. Gregg was also known for his quick wit, compassionate spirit and strong work ethic.



Gregory is survived by his parents, Richard and Carolyn Federer; his former wife, Keli Federer; his children, Lauren Kay, Bradley James, Travis Allen and Justin Walter Federer; his grandson, Logan Thomas Federer; and his dog, Bailey. He is also survived by his brothers, Scott (Michille) Federer and Brent Federer; along with nieces and nephews Jacob, Zachary, Jordan, Cole and Luke.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Clayton, North Carolina. Please contact the church for further details.