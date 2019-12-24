Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Hugh McMath. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Greg enjoyed fishing, cooking and attending Empty Pocket gigs. He was an avid sports fan, especially his Detroit Lions and U of M. His greatest joy was being with his family and he wasn't afraid to let everyone know he cherished his two granddaughters.



Greg is survived by his wife, Michelle of St. Louis; his children, Danielle (Phillip) Baldwin of Breckenridge, Kristen McMath of St. Charles, Katelyn and Anthony Divierti both of St. Louis; his beloved granddaughters, Kennedy and Evelyn Baldwin; his father, Hugh (Sally) McMath of Traverse City; four brothers, Pete (Ann) McMath, Tom McMath, Mike (Angela) McMath; Scott (Shelli) McMath; and a sister, Sandy (Steve) Gadille.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria McMath.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lux and Whiting Funeral, 156 W. Saginaw, Breckenridge, with his Uncle Nelson McMath officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Gardens Cemetery, Alma. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McMath family for a Gentle Giant Memorial fund to be set up to help area elementary school children.



To honor Greg's life, please come dressed to the funeral, casual and comfortable, and show your support of his love of sports, by wearing your Lions or U of M gear.



