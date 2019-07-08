Gregory Paul Kuipers, 59, of Midland passed away on July 3, 2019. The Funeral Liturgy for Gregory will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church, 207 Ashman Street in Midland. Entombment will take place in New Calvary Cemetery. Gregory's family will receive friends at the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of Liturgy. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Humane Society of Midland.