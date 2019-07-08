Gregory Kuipers

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Kuipers.
Service Information
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI
48640
(989)-631-2292
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church
207 Ashman Street
Midland, MI
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church
207 Ashman Street
Midland, MI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gregory Paul Kuipers, 59, of Midland passed away on July 3, 2019. The Funeral Liturgy for Gregory will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church, 207 Ashman Street in Midland. Entombment will take place in New Calvary Cemetery. Gregory's family will receive friends at the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of Liturgy. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Humane Society of Midland.
Published in Midland Daily News on July 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.