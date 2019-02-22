Obituary Guest Book View Sign





He graduated from Lucknow University with a M.S. degree in chemistry in 1959. He obtained his Ph.D. degree at Rajasthan University, Jaipur, India in 1963 and D.Phil degree from the University of Sussex in England in 1967. He joined The Dow Corning European research laboratories in Barry, Wales, U.K. in 1967 and then moved to the U.S. R&D laboratories in Midland in 1976. In 1997, he was awarded the degree of DSc. (Doctor of Science) from the University of Sussex in recognition of his contributions to organosilicon chemistry of the past 30-plus years, which had significant commercial impact through silicone products. In addition to many technical papers and patents, he also co-authored and edited the "Organosilicon Materials" volume of the Handbook of Environmental Chemistry.



Grish retired from Dow Corning Corp. in March 2000 as a scientist and technical manager of Environmental Sciences. In retirement, he continued his association with Dow Corning for several years as a scientist emeritus.



Grish is survived by his daughter, Angela (Joe) Volk of Midland; his son, Subhash (Nirupama) Chandra of Omaha, Neb.; four grandchildren, James, Maximilian, Saurabh and Sameer; his three brothers, Sri Narain, Ramesh and Mahesh and their families in India; and Buster, the most perfect dog who did no wrong. Although our dad had many professional accomplishments, his greatest joy was his four grandchildren. He proudly wore his "World's Best Grandpa" sweatshirt and was known to brag about each of them. He also continued to honor his love of chemistry through mentoring students. We know that he is now at peace with our mom.



