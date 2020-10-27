1/1
Gus Garrett
1943 - 2020
Gus Garrett
Harry James "Gus" Garrett Jr., formerly of Midland, and Elk Rapids, Mich., died surrounded by family at his home in Norcross, Ga., from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was a devoted husband and father; a generous man always looking to help a friend. Gus was born on June 25, 1943 in Baldwinsville, N.Y. to Alice and Harry Garrett, where he then graduated from Baker High School. He earned a B.S. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha. For 36 years beginning in 1965, Gus worked for The Dow Chemical Company. While he found great joy and passion in his work, it was his family that gave his life purpose. He was most at peace with the world at the family's cottage on Birch Lake in Elk Rapids, Mich. working on his garden, sitting in the grass, or reading the newspaper on the deck. Later in his life, he took great enjoyment spending time with his five grandchildren and as many dogs as possible.
He is survived by his wife, Ellie (Jacobs); his daughter, Elizabeth (Sertl) and her husband Jim Sertl of Johns Creek, Ga.; his son, Jim and wife Logan (McLennan) Garrett of Athens, Ga.; five grandchildren - Ellis, Gretta, and Jolie Garrett and Garrett and Ella Sertl; his sister, Susan (Garrett) Dimon of Phoenix, Ariz.; and by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dog, Kara.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to
Merrie Boone Comprehensive Care Clinic
Emory Brain Center
12 Executive Park,
Atlanta, GA 30322

Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 27, 2020.
