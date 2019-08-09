Harold "Dickie" E. Anger, 93, lifelong Midland resident, passed away Aug. 7, 2019 at his home. He was born March 31, 1926 to Russell and Nettie (Larsen). He married Clara Boots on Nov. 23, 1946 and shared 73 years of marriage until her death in February of 2019.
Harold is survived by his children, Douglas (Alexis) of Farwell, Alan (Lynne) of Sanford, Ronda Anger of Naples, Fla.; granddaughter, Laurie Sweet of Farwell and great-grandson, Logan Sweet of Muskegon. He is also survived by great lifetime friends, Earl and Alma Hoon and their children of Midland. Harold was the oldest of seven children and is survived by his brothers, Don and Dale Anger of Midland and Linda Anger of Kalamazoo. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Gayle Anger, Lois Allen; and brother, Russell Anger.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Bobbye Smith
-Thompson, to the staff of The Care Team and to his friends and neighbors. Cremation will take place and per Harold's request, no services will be held.