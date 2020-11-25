Harold Horton, Jr.
Harold Kenneth Horton Jr. (Ken) passed away at the age of 93 on November 19, 2020 following a short illness. Harold was born on September 21, 1927, son of the late Bessie (Keysor) and Harold Horton. He graduated from Gladwin High School in 1946. Harold married Barbara Martz on June 17, 1950. Barb proceeded him in death on October 23, 2014. Harold worked at the Dow Chemical Company as an electrician from 1948 until 1965 when he became a maintenance supervisor. Harold retired from Dow in 1982.
Harold was an avid sportsman enjoying fishing, hunting and trapping. He and Barb loved camping and fishing at the Hurricane and Two Hearted rivers in the Upper Peninsula which they did for many years. Harold enjoyed watching wildlife from his dining room window. He also liked to invent metal gadgets to make things easier and more enjoyable when outdoors such as tall pole holders for beach fishing and brackets and mounts to carry fishing equipment on his Honda 4x4s and boats. His last invention was a counter for Blue Gill fishing. It worked well, but sometimes he would forget to tally fish when the bite was on.
Harold is survived by his sons William (Donna) Horton of Gladwin and James (Jackie) Horton of Midland. He is also survived by grandchildren, Robert Horton of Gladwin and Amy Horton of Gladwin.
In addition to his parents and wife Barbara, Harold was predeceased by his brother William Horton, sisters June Horton and Mary Ellen Millard and grandsons Joel Horton and Nicholas Horton.
Per Harold's wishes cremation has taken place and due to Covid restrictions there will be no funeral service at this time, possibly in 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com