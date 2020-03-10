Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Haroldine Rose Daily. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Midland Evangelical Free Church Memorial service 10:30 AM Midland Evangelical Free Church Send Flowers Obituary

Haroldine Rose Daily

Haroldine Rose (Amis) Daily, 86, of Midland, passed away March 8, 2020 after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Haroldine was born March 13, 1933, in Covington, Okla. to the late Harold Wilkerson and Rose Elizabeth (Sutter) Amis.

Haroldine attended Covington High School where she was captain of the basketball team and valedictorian. As a senior she was chosen to visit Washington DC and meet President Truman. Haroldine attended Oklahoma State University where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and Phi Kappa Phi honor society. She graduated in 1955 with a degree in education and married her college sweetheart, Bill Daily. They recently celebrated their 64th anniversary. Over the years they lived in Virginia, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois and California before spending the last 45 years in Midland. Haroldine taught high school home economics and was known to family and friends for her outstanding cooking. She was also a successful real estate manager, managing rental properties across the country. She was a member of the Midland Country Club board and became the first and only female president in 1982. She was also a 20-year member and six-year chairman of the board at Wolverine Bank. She loved sports, especially college basketball and major league baseball, but her favorite games to attend were those of her grandchildren. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and found great joy in teaching Sunday school for over 50 years, instilling a love for Jesus and His Word in the hearts of hundreds of children, most recently at Midland Evangelical Free Church. She leaves a legacy of faithful love and service.

Haroldine is survived by her husband, Bill Daily of Midland; her son, Bill (Sharon) Daily of St. Louis, Mo.; her daughter, Liz (Bart) Bowser of Midland; her son, Bob (Sonia) Daily of Rochester; grandchildren, Erin (Garrett) Grozak, Ryan Daily, Barton (Kelsie) Bowser, Will (Alison) Bowser, Brandon (Sarah) Bowser, Katie (Tim) O'Boyle, Michael (Jaclyn) Daily, Melissa Daily; and seven great-grandchildren. Haroldine was preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew Bowser.

Haroldine's memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Midland Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Jeremy Lobdell officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will be held afterwards at the Midland Country Club.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donating to Faith Village Children's Home, c/o AFCM International, PO Box 1918, Willmar, MN 56201.

Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Daily family; to share a special memory, visit





Haroldine Rose DailyHaroldine Rose (Amis) Daily, 86, of Midland, passed away March 8, 2020 after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Haroldine was born March 13, 1933, in Covington, Okla. to the late Harold Wilkerson and Rose Elizabeth (Sutter) Amis.Haroldine attended Covington High School where she was captain of the basketball team and valedictorian. As a senior she was chosen to visit Washington DC and meet President Truman. Haroldine attended Oklahoma State University where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and Phi Kappa Phi honor society. She graduated in 1955 with a degree in education and married her college sweetheart, Bill Daily. They recently celebrated their 64th anniversary. Over the years they lived in Virginia, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois and California before spending the last 45 years in Midland. Haroldine taught high school home economics and was known to family and friends for her outstanding cooking. She was also a successful real estate manager, managing rental properties across the country. She was a member of the Midland Country Club board and became the first and only female president in 1982. She was also a 20-year member and six-year chairman of the board at Wolverine Bank. She loved sports, especially college basketball and major league baseball, but her favorite games to attend were those of her grandchildren. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and found great joy in teaching Sunday school for over 50 years, instilling a love for Jesus and His Word in the hearts of hundreds of children, most recently at Midland Evangelical Free Church. She leaves a legacy of faithful love and service.Haroldine is survived by her husband, Bill Daily of Midland; her son, Bill (Sharon) Daily of St. Louis, Mo.; her daughter, Liz (Bart) Bowser of Midland; her son, Bob (Sonia) Daily of Rochester; grandchildren, Erin (Garrett) Grozak, Ryan Daily, Barton (Kelsie) Bowser, Will (Alison) Bowser, Brandon (Sarah) Bowser, Katie (Tim) O'Boyle, Michael (Jaclyn) Daily, Melissa Daily; and seven great-grandchildren. Haroldine was preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew Bowser.Haroldine's memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Midland Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Jeremy Lobdell officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will be held afterwards at the Midland Country Club.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donating to Faith Village Children's Home, c/o AFCM International, PO Box 1918, Willmar, MN 56201.Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Daily family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close