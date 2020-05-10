Harvey 'Vern' Thurlow
Harvey Vernell Thurlow "Vern", 89 of Midland, passed away Thursday morning, May 7, 2020 at Meridian Acres in Sanford. He was born April 25, 1931 in Midland, son of the late Harvey and Juanita (Spiker) Thurlow. He married Edith Denton in 1951. Vern was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country in the Korean War. In 1967, he started Vern's Electric Service and ran this business until his retirement in 1986. The company is now run by his two eldest sons. He was perhaps best known around Midland for his fresh produce and honey he sold at the Farmers Market week after week. Vern loved tending to his bees, his garden and his dogs. He enjoyed lending a helping hand to neighbors and friends with electrical problems, and he was instrumental in attaining and installing the playground equipment for Lee Township Park. Vern also coached little league baseball for several years while his boys played.
He is survived by his children, Keith (Marci) Thurlow, Kelvin (Marie) Thurlow, Karen Thurlow and Kirk Thurlow all of Midland; grandchildren, Mallery, Brooke, Chris, Cheri, Dale, Michelle, Mary Rose, Mark and Mindi; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. Vern is also survived by his sisters, Kathy (Dave) Brandt of Mount Pleasant, Jolynn Hartman of Arizona; and brothers, Ernie Beaman of Lake City and Roy Thurlow of Oregon. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith; one grandchild, two great-grandchildren; sister, Jane MacDonald; and special friend, Mary Lou Carey.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vern's name have been established at the American Legion Post 165, 5111 Hedgewood Dr., Midland, MI 48640 to assist his fellow servicemen, and Haiti Foundation Against Poverty (www.haitipoverty.org), 7700 W. Wackerly St., Midland, MI 48642 for agriculture development and bee keeping in a rural mountain village in Haiti. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 10, 2020.